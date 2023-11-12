Islamic Shamaj urges political parties to avoid violence

The ruling parties with their alliance and the anti-government alliance have faced a fierce conflict and confrontation ahead of national election created extreme depression and misery in the national life.Besides, the people are facing immense suffering due to the increase in the price of goods and unlimited corruption and looting, Sayed Humayun Kabir, Amir of Islami somaj said on Saturday.He also said that to leave the man-made system established in the formation and management of the society and the state in all aspects of life and accepting the laws and rules of Islam, the only life system given by Allah, is the only way of liberation.He also expressed that the Islamic Shamaj is making sincere efforts to establish Islam in the society and the state.