Five patient brokers held at CMCH

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 11: Police arrested five alleged brokers from different wards and outdoor areas of the Chottagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Saturday.The arrestees are-Jewel Iftekhar Shaon, 29, Alauddin alias Masud, 42, Sajeeb Howladar, 24, Md Shamim, 28, Omar Faruk, 32 and Sajib Kumar, 24.Police sources said the arrested persons were luring out patients' relatives of treatment at 'low costs' to other hospitals and private clinics instead of admitting at CMCH and even some of them would seek tips in guise of medical staff, said sources in the police outpost at the medical.They also used to persuade people coming to the hospital about medical tests and drugs at 'discount prices', police added.Confirming the matter, Nur Ullah Ashek, Sub-Inspector (SI) of the CMCH police outpost, said they after receiving repeated complaints, apprehend the brokers. Later on, the arrestees were handed over to Panchlaish Police Station for next course of action. �BSS