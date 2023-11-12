Death anniv

Today is the 15th death anniversary of Freedom Fighter (FF) Principal Abu Taher Bhuiyan, former VP of Feni College and the first hoister of the flag of independent Bangladesh in Feni.He is the father of journalist and member of Awami League Central Sub-Committee of Information and Research Sajjad Hossain Chisty, Assistant Professor of Notre Dame University Bangladesh Sami Hossain Chisty and government official Mayhojabin Akter Daina.FF Abu Taher died on this day in 2008 at Apollo Hospital in Dhaka while undergoing treatment there.On his death anniversary, prayer ceremony, Quran katam and feast for unprivileged people have been arranged at Rampura in Dhaka and in Cumilla. All are requested by his family members to attend the programme.