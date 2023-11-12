Man crushed under train in Rajbari

RAJBARI, Nov 11: A man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.The accident took place in Khankhanapur area of the upazila at around 11:15.The identity of the deceased, aged about 65, could not be known immediately. Police and local sources said the Khulna-bound Sundarban Express train from Dhaka ran over the man while he was crossing the railway track in Khankhanapur area. He died on the spot.Being informed, Railway police recovered the body from the scene.