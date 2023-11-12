Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 November, 2023, 7:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man crushed under train in Rajbari

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

RAJBARI, Nov 11: A man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The accident took place in Khankhanapur area of the upazila at around 11:15.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 65, could not be known immediately. Police and local sources said the Khulna-bound Sundarban Express train from Dhaka ran over the man while he was crossing the railway track in Khankhanapur area. He died on the spot.

Being informed, Railway police recovered the body from the scene.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Death anniv
Man crushed under train in Rajbari
46 detained on different charges in 11 dists
Patients deprived of proper treatment at Mansur Ali Medical College
Farmers get seeds, fertiliser in three dists
3 filling stations fined at Singra
Young man beaten to death in Jhenidah
HSTU student found hanging in Dinajpur


Latest News
It could have been different if we had scored 340/350: Shanto
Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza
England defeat Pakistan by 93 runs
Chinese envoy's remark on polls doesn't reflect people's aspirations: BNP
EU team due in Dhaka Sunday to review progress in labour sector
Three buses torched in city within 40 minutes
Two passenger buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of BNP's blockade
Instability grows if a govt clings to power for long time: GM Quader
Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line exceeds expectations: Hasan
Passenger bus set ablaze in Dhaka ahead of blockade
Most Read News
Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka train to run from December
Jagannath University VC Imdadul Haque passes away
Second ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ by Amader SomoyerPratiddhani Foundation launched
Workers' unrest: 123 factories vandalised, 88 arrested
Workers' unrest: 11 factories closed 'indefinitely in Ashulia
Macron calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza civilians
Twin sisters drown in Sitakunda pond
240 govt officials promoted to deputy secretary
PM opens Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line
Three Bangladesh tourists killed in Kashmir houseboat blaze
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft