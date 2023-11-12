46 detained on different charges in 11 dists

A total of 46 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in 11 districts- Tangail, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Pirojpur, Faridpur, Feni, Gazipur, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Narail and Gaibandha, in recent times.TANGAIL: Police arrested the general secretary (GS) of District Unit of BNP from Beparipara area in the town on Thursday afternoon in a case filed under the Explosives Substances Act.Mohammad Abu Salam Miah, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tangail Sadar Police Station (PS), said Farhad Iqbal, GS of District Unit of BNP, was arrested in a case filed with Tangail Sadar PS on October 29.Apart from this, there are several cases against him and he will be produced before the Tangail court on Friday after the due procedures, the OC added.According to the sources, a total of six cases were filed in Tangail from October 29 to November 4 in different PSs mentioning the names of 194 BNP activists and 500 unnamed people.A total of 200 BNP leaders and activists have, so far, been arrested in these cases since October 28.CHATTOGRAM: Five, out of seven cars, involved in a 'race' inside the Bangabandhu Tunnel following its opening to traffic on October 29 have been seized.Besides, two people Ashraful Huque, 35, and Emran Uddin, 28, were also arrested in a case filed in connection with the accident, Karnaphuli PS OC Mohammad Zahir Hossain said on Thursday.The OC said five, out of seven people, accused in the case have secured bail and one has left the country.The video inside the tunnel shows that several expensive cars were racing recklessly, crossing the speed limit.The video also shows that cars were taking part in stunts outside the tunnel.The incident drew criticism on social media while some questioned the security of the tunnel.The tunnel authorities filed a case with Karnaphuli PS the next day.Police identified six cars during the investigation of the case.NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-11, in a drive, arrested three members of a juvenile gang including its leader from Khanpur area in the city.The arrested persons are: leader of the juvenile gang Md Fahim, son of Md Mohsin Mia, and Ahadul Islam Fahim, son of late Mukul Mia, residents of Khanpur Branchroad area; and Siam Hossain, 19, son of Md Belayet Hossai of Bholail Bakultala area.RAB-11 CPC-1 Acting Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Kazi Shahabuddin Ahmed in a press release on Thursday said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the 300-bed hospital at Khanpur under Narayanganj Sadar Model PS in the city on Wednesday, and arrested the trio.Three other members of the juvenile gang managed to flee the scene after sensing presence of the team at that time.They are: Sifat, son of late Ramjan Ali, Anik, son of Mohsin, anf Adar Ali, son of Md Alam.A case was filed with Fatullah Model PS against the arrested in this regard, the ASP added.PIROJPUR: Police arrested 11 members of a gang including its leader along with fire arms from Mathbaria Upazila in the district.Pirojpur SP Mohammad Shafiur Rahman confirmed the matter in a press conference on Wednesday noon.He said acting on a tip-off, the law enforcers conducted separate drives in different areas in Mathbaria Upazila on Tuesday night, and arrested them. Police also recovered two foreign pistols, two magazines, 12 rounds of bullets and two sharp weapons from their possession at that time.The arrested persons are: leader of the gang Sohel alias Fol Sohel, Enamul Haque Roni, Hasan Sarder, Akhteruzzaman Nizam, Riaz, Bellal Khan, Labu Bepari, Md Belayet Akan, Md Redwan Golder and Milon.Several cases were filed with Mathbaria PS against the arrested earlier.BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Police arrested three members of an inter-district snatchers' gang from Bhanga Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Jashim Sheikh, 33, son of Akkas Sheikh, and Pappu Matubbar, 20, son of Harun Matubbar, residents of Purba Hasamdia Village; and Sakib Mia, 25, son of Obaidur Mia of Pashchim Hasamdia Village under the upazila.Police sources said the three have been involved in snatching at nights for long and working as bus helpers in days. On information, the law enforcers conducted separate drives in different areas of the upazila and arrested the trio.After filing of a case with Bhanga PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.Bhanga PS OC Md Ziarul Islam confirmed the matter.FENI: A local leader of Juba League was sent to jail in a case filed over setting fire to a truck in the district recently during a three-day blockade enforced by the BNP-Jamaat.The arrested person is Nurul Uddin Tipu, 35, vice-president of Dhalia Union Unit of Juba League and also a member of Feni District Juba League, Feni Sadar Juba League President Nurul Abbas told the newsmen.Feni Sadar Model PS OC Mohammad Shahidul Islam Chowdhury said a truck from a sugar factory in Chattogram was set on fire by some criminals on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the district recently.Tipu was arrested in this connection two days later.Later on, a court in the district sent him to jail after he was produced before it, he said.According to the case statement, criminals threw brickbats at the truck. The vehicle caught fire after criminals hurled petrol bombs at it, the OC added.The truck owner Ujjal Baidya of Dewan Bazar area in Bakalia of Chattogram District filed a case against 15 to 20 unidentified people under the Special Powers Act with Feni Model PS on the day of the incident.He claimed that the truck was damaged in the fire, causing him a loss of Tk 1.5 lakh.The primary investigation found that Tipu was involved in the incident, the OC added.GAZIPUR: Police arrested a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader who allegedly led the vandalism and arson attacks on garment factories and other establishments in the district.The arrestee was identified as Ripon Hossain, joint convener of Kaliakoir Upazila Unit of Chhatra Dal.A press briefing on the development was held at Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner's office, where Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Mahbub Alam said that after going over footage and photos, it was found that several garment factories in Shafipur and Konabari of the district were set on fire and vandalised under Ripon Hossain's leadership."Under his leadership, attempts were made to create an unstable environment by committing these crimes to implement the party's agenda in the name of demanding wage hikes for garment workers," said the police commissioner.Following this, a team of police arrested Ripon from Hazaribagh area in Dhaka.The Chhatra Dal leader will be sent to court and police will appeal for 10 days' remand for more details, the police official added.RAJSHAHI: Two people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.Police arrested a leader of Juba Dal in the district recently for his alleged involvement in making and supplying 'crude bombs'.The arrested man is Zahid Hasan, 29, a member of Rajshahi City Unit of Juba Dal.Md Jamirul Islam, additional deputy police commissioner (media) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), said that Zahid used to make 'crude bombs' and deliver them in different ways.Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a drive at his house in Lakshimpur area following the information given by the people who were detained while picketing during the recent hartal and blockade programmes of BNP and its alliances.The police official said that Zahid was shown arrested in a case filed with the Boalia Model PS under the Explosive Substances Act.On the other hand, police detained a female gynaecologist from her residence in Borobongran area in the city recently.Later on, the doctor Fatema Siddika was shown arrested in an explosive case filed with the Shah Mokhdum PS in May this year.Shah Mokhdum PS OC Ismail Hossain said police conducted a drive in her house and took her to the PS for interrogation.The official further said during the interrogation they found evidence of her involvement with Jamaat-Shibir politics and her financial link to the party.He also said Dr Siddika was shown arrested in an explosive case filed with the PS in May this year. She was sent to jail after being produced before a court.Majedur Rahman, executive member of the city unit of Jamaat, said as a well-wisher of the party, Dr Fatema Siddika supported them with money. But they don't know why police picked her up from the house.Dr Fatema Siddiqa, a gynaecologist at Motherland Hospital and Infertility Centre Rajshahi, is well-known physician in the city.On April 4, Deputy Tax Commissioner Mohibul Islam Bhuiyan was arrested by Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) after taking Tk 10 lakh from Dr Siddika as bribe.The ACC later filed a cased against him and sent him to a Rajshahi court, which ordered him to be sent to jail.SYLHET: Police have arrested three people from different parts of the country in connection with the stealing of over Tk 26 lakh from an ATM booth of Dutch Bangla Bank in Subidbazar of the city on October 28.Police claimed to have recovered Tk 18 lakh stolen from the booth.The arrestees are: Altab Hossain Limon, 22, , an official of Securex Company; Aminul Haque, 24, and Nurul Islam Munna, 25, of Moglabazar area, said Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) informed this at a press briefing.He said police arrested Altab from his residence at Shibganj Point in the city and recovered Tk 10 lakh cash from his possession.According to the Altab's confessional statement, police arrested Aminul from Dhaka's Motijheel area and recovered Tk 7.85 lakh from his possession while Nurul was detained from Bhairab Upazila of Kishoreganj District along with Tk 21,000.The arrestees also deposited Tk 6.78 lakh in their bank accounts and spent Tk 1.48 lakh.During interrogation, the arrestees said they had involvement in stealing Tk 8 lakh from Islami Bank, said Deputy Commissioner Azbahar.Meanwhile, on October 28, the arrestees looted Tk 26 lakh from Subidbazar ATM booth of Dutch Bangla Bank. The incident came to light on October 30 when the bank authorities found Tk 26.32 lakh missing from the bank.Sandipon Das, in-charge of Sylhet Region Booth, filed a case against two officials of Securex company.He said CCTV footage showed that between 11:55pm and 12:15am on 28-29 October, 2-3 persons wearing black caps, face masks, sunglasses and gloves entered the booth and took away the money.NARAIL: At least eleven leaders and activists of BNP including District Unit BNP GS Monirul Islam were arrested on charges of planning sabotage recently.According to police, they were planning sabotage following the three-day nationwide blockade of BNP.Police claimed they were attacked with cocktail bombs upon reaching the location. They claimed to have recovered evidence of two exploded cocktails from the scene."We seized five motorcycles. Ten BNP leaders and activists were arrested from the scene while the rest managed to escape," said Narail ASP Tarek Al Mehdi.Another BNP activist was arrested from Bashgram Union the same night, he said."Bashgram Juba Dal leader Prince Molla was arrested in a sabotage case filed at Narail Sadar Police Station. He was arrested and produced before the court," the ASP added.The arrested individuals are: Narail District BNP GS Md Monirul Islam, 49, District Swecchasebak Dal's Khandkar Manjurul Said Babu, 36, Convener of Lohagara Upazila Juba Dal Khan Mahamud Alam, 48, Joint GS of District Chhatra Dal Taibul Hasan, 28, Co-Organizing Secretary of District Juba Dal Syed Ahadul Islam, 45, Itna Union BNP President Sheikh Palash Ali, 45, Itna Union Swecchasebak Dal's Arman Sheikh, 30, District Chhatra Dal Co-Organizing Secretary Hiron Mridha, 30, Mallikpur Union BNP Vice-President Khizir Ahmed, 58, Itna Union Ward Juba Dal President Masum Sheikh, 30, and Bashgram Union Juba Dal's Prince Molla, 36.SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Police arrested eight people from Sadullapur Upazila in the district recently on the charges of creating chaos in the country through various illegal activities.Sadullapur PS OC Mahbub Alam Rana confirmed the matter.He said the arrested were involved in making chaos centring the hartal and blockades called from BNP.Acting on a tip-off, police conducted separate drives in different areas of the upazila, and arrested them.Legal action would be taken against those arrested, the OC added.