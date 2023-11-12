Video
Home Countryside

Patients deprived of proper treatment at Mansur Ali Medical College

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

Patients deprived of proper treatment at Mansur Ali Medical College

Patients deprived of proper treatment at Mansur Ali Medical College

SIRAJGANJ, Nov 11: People are deprived of proper healthcare in Shahid M Mansur Ali Medical College Hospital in the district due to lack of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine.

According to the hospital sources, lakh of people from different districts of the country are deprived of rich treatment in the hospital. The contractor didn't supply the MRI machine.

A local Shamsher Ali of Sonakharah Union in Rayganj Upazila said, doctor advised him for undergoing MRI test. He went to the hospital for the MRI test at a cheap cost. But he came to know that MRI is not available in the hospital.

"MRI test is very costly outside. It is beyond the capacity of poor people like us," he said.

Project Director (PD) and Acting Director of the hospital Dr Krishna Kumar Pal  confirmed the delay in supplying the MRI by the contractor. He said, the contractor has been sued, and he is absconding.

Yet his security money of Tk 14 crore 2 lakh and 20 thousand is lying with the Premier Bank's branch at Dhanmondi Sat Masjid Road, Dhaka.

The bank was asked time and again for making encashment of the deposit money to the account of the PD. But the bank is not heeding it.

PD further said, an application has been made to Bangladesh Bank (BB) on October 18, 2023 in this regard. The BB has also been asked to take necessary action against the responsible person (contractor).

Premier Bank's SADP Naimul Islam said, "I can't say anything. You talk with the branch authorities."

Branch Manager Touhiduzzaman Tuhin said, "The matter occurred before my joining. Besides, it has now been the matter of lawsuit. So the branch has no longer the responsibility to do anything. It has been part of the head office of the bank."



