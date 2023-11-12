Set up a pharmacy in DU campus

Dear SirUniversity of Dhaka is one of the most renowned universities in the country, where more than forty thousand students study. But there is no pharmacy inside the campus. Especially around the halls there is no possible way of buying any kind of medicine easily.Illness is a normal process of human life. But there is no pharmacy to buy medicine on an emergency basis if a student falls ill. As a result, if a student becomes sick, he has to go to Shahbagh or Dhaka Medical Area or Palashi to get medicine, which takes more time. It is the moral duty of the university to take care of students' health awareness.Immediately make some arrangements so that a student can easily get the necessary medicine in a short time if he falls sick.I am drawing the attention of the Dhaka University administration to take the initiative of setting up some pharmacies in the campus to make the university. Thousands of students are waiting for this much needed service. We are requesting immediate intervention of appropriate authorities in this regard.Al AminStudent, Department of HistoryUniversity of Dhaka