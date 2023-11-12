Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 November, 2023, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Set up a pharmacy in DU campus

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

University of Dhaka is one of the most renowned universities in the country, where more than forty thousand students study. But there is no pharmacy inside the campus. Especially around the halls there is no possible way of buying any kind of medicine easily.

Illness is a normal process of human life. But there is no pharmacy to buy medicine on an emergency basis if a student falls ill. As a result, if a student becomes sick, he has to go to Shahbagh or Dhaka Medical Area or Palashi to get medicine, which takes more time. It is the moral duty of the university to take care of students' health awareness.

Immediately make some arrangements so that a student can easily get the necessary medicine in a short time if he falls sick.

I am drawing the attention of the Dhaka University administration to take the initiative of setting up some pharmacies in the campus to make the university. Thousands of students are waiting for this much needed service. We are  requesting immediate intervention of appropriate authorities in this regard.
Al Amin
Student, Department of History
University of Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Set up a pharmacy in DU campus
RMG workers’ continued agitation to hit economy
Beware of dangers of dangling electrical wires
Fall in vegetables prices relieves consumers
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Bangladesh reinforces energy security by partnering with USA
Let battery-powered rickshaws ply
People grow restive over blockades


Latest News
It could have been different if we had scored 340/350: Shanto
Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza
England defeat Pakistan by 93 runs
Chinese envoy's remark on polls doesn't reflect people's aspirations: BNP
EU team due in Dhaka Sunday to review progress in labour sector
Three buses torched in city within 40 minutes
Two passenger buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of BNP's blockade
Instability grows if a govt clings to power for long time: GM Quader
Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line exceeds expectations: Hasan
Passenger bus set ablaze in Dhaka ahead of blockade
Most Read News
Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka train to run from December
Jagannath University VC Imdadul Haque passes away
Second ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ by Amader SomoyerPratiddhani Foundation launched
Workers' unrest: 123 factories vandalised, 88 arrested
Workers' unrest: 11 factories closed 'indefinitely in Ashulia
Macron calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza civilians
Twin sisters drown in Sitakunda pond
240 govt officials promoted to deputy secretary
PM opens Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line
Three Bangladesh tourists killed in Kashmir houseboat blaze
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft