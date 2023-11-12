RMG workers’ continued agitation to hit economy

At the present time, our country is facing double whammy-one is on-going political turmoil and the other is labor unrest in the ready-made garment sector. Both the troubles considered self-destructive are putting enormous strains on our volatile economy which have already been affected by the global crises.RMG workers' continued violent protests have already impelled factory owners to suspend operations sine die in at least 130 units, of which over 100 in Ashulia and around 30 in the Savar Industrial Zone. Many other factories are facing similar fate of closure fearing vandalism and destruction.What is the reason behind the violent agitation that has already claimed lives of three people? It seems that RMG workers dissatisfied by a 56 percent wage increase to Tk 12,500 a month, took to the streets again for a minimum wage hike of Tk 23,000, raising the cause of high inflation which has already sent prices of essential goods soaring.While condemning the use of force against RMG workers, Amnesty International pointed to the disparity between government fixed wage and the recommended living wage-estimated at around Taka 51,000 by the Asia Floor Wage Alliance and Taka 33,368 by the Bangladesh Institute for Labour Studies.This is obvious that the demand of RMG workers for a rethink of their wages could be solved through negotiations and discussions. If there are ways of amicable solutions then why have they resorted to destructive activities?We smell a rat. There might have been political incitements that have instigated garment factory workers' protests. For instance, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday had accused BNP and its allies of provoking RMG workers to fish in troubled water.Situation in our garment industry is likely to worsen further as Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association has issued a set of directives including a moratorium on new recruitments in garment factories. Besides, in the wake of on-going protests, factory owners have been asked to shut their units if workers refrain from working in accordance with the provisions of Section 13 (1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006.Since Bangladesh largely relies on readymade garments, any troubles in its RMG sector will affect the economy hard. Soon after the Covid-19 pandemic, our RMG exports have just rebounded. During the fiscal year 2021-2022, the export value of our garments reached an estimated $31.46 billion from $27.95 billion in the previous year.We call on the RMG workers not to cut their hands that feed them by desisting from all kinds of destructive activities. We also make a plea to the government to rethink wages of RMG workers in the face of rising prices of essential commodities in the country.