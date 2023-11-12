Farmers get seeds, fertiliser in three dists

Seeds and fertiliser were distributed among small and marginal farmers in three districts- Kushtia, Noakhali and Khulna, recently.DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Seeds and fertiliser were distributed among 12,870 farmers at a programme held in Daulatpur Upazila Parishad hall room of the district recently.Advocate AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha, MP, from Kushtia-1 Constituency, was present as the chief guest while Daulatpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Obaidullah presided over the programme. Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Sonali Khatun Aleya, Upazila Awami League Vice-President Md Tipu Newaz and Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Nurul Islam, among others, were also present there.NOAKHALI: Seeds and fertiliser were distributed among 7,850 farmers in Subarnachar Upazila of the district during Rabi season 2023-24.The inauguration of the distribution programme was held at the Upazila Agricultural Office.Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal AHM Khairul Alam Chowdhury Salim was present as the chief guest while UNO Mohammad Kamal Uddin presided over the programme.Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Farhad Hossain Chowdhury Bahar and Female Vice-Chairman Salma Sultana Chowdhury were present as special guests.Upazila Agriculture Officer Harun-or-Rashid spoke as the keynote speaker at the programme conducted by Deputy Assistant Plant Protection Officer Mohammad Kamal Uddin.KOYRA, KHULNA: Seeds and fertiliser were distributed among marginal farmers in Koyra Upazila of the district recently under incentive programme in the financial year 2023-24.A discussion meeting was held at the Upazila Parishad hall room on the occasion of the distribution initiated by Koyra Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).Koyra UNO (Acting) Tariq-Uz-Zaman presided over the discussion.Agriculture Officer Abdullah Al Mamun delivered the welcome speech at the programme conducted by DAE Officer Subrata Kumar Sarker.Project Implementation Officer Mamunar Rashid, Koyra Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Sardar Nurul Islam, Koyra Press Club President Mostafa Shafiqul Islam, its General Secretary Sadar Uddin Ahmed, JICA Project officer Hafizur Rahman, Assistant Agriculture Officer Golam Nabi, and journalists Sheikh Moniruzzaman Manu, Kamal Hossain and Shahajan Siraj, among others, also spoke there.