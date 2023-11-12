3 filling stations fined at Singra

NATORE: Nov 11: A mobile court fined Tk 27,000 to three filling stations in Singra Upazila of the district on Tuesday on charge of giving less weight in petrol and octane sale.This fine was made by a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahamuda Khatun. On secret information, the UNO conducted the drive.Babul Filling Station in Singra Bus Stand area was fined Tk 15,000, Bijoy Kundu S.R. Filling Station in Sherkole area Tk 8,000, and Amena Filling Station in Ninguine area Tk 4,000.