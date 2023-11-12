Young man beaten to death in Jhenidah

JHENIDAH, Nov 11: A man was beaten to death reportedly by his neighbours in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.The deceased was identified as Liton Hossain, 35, son of Azizul Hossain, a resident of Shrirampur Village under Mandarbaria Union in the upazila.According to local sources, one Md Ahmed and his son attacked on Liton over trivial matter at night and beat him up with sticks, which left him critically injured.Liton was then rescued and taken to Maheshpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to Jashore Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Maheshpur Police Station Khandakar Shamim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that no complaint has been filed yet in this regard.