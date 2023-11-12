HSTU student found hanging in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Nov 11: Police recovered the hanging body of a student of Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University (HSTU) from a hostel near the university in the district town on Thursday evening.The deceased was identified as Gour Chandra Roy, son of Bhubon Roy, hailed from Domar Upazila in Nilphamari District. He was a student of Agriculture Faculty of the university.Quoting the deceased's friends, Professor Dr Md Mamunur Rashid, proctor of the university, said Gour Chandra Roy hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room at a hostel in Mohaboli road area in the town in the evening.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station.The authorities of the university informed the deceased's family members about the incident and legal action was underway in this regard, the proctor added.