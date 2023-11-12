Two meter readers of Jhenidah Palli Bidyut Samity electrocuted

JHENIDAH, Nov 11: Two meter readers of Jhenidah Palli Bidyut Samity were electrocuted in Shailakupa Upazila of the district on Friday.The accident took place in Kamanna Village under Bogura Union of the upazila in the morning.The deceased were identified as Asad Ali, hailed from Rajbari District, and Anamul Hossain, from Manikganj District.Both of them worked as meter readers at Hatfazilpur Sub Zonal Office of the Palli Bidyut and lived in a rented house in Kamanna Village of Shailakupa Upazila.It was known that the two men came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while they were drying wet blankets in their rented house, which left the duo dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.Officer-in-Charge of Shailkupa Police Station Thakur Das Mandal confirmed the incident.