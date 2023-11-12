Water treatment plant at Dighinala lies idle for 15yrs

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, Nov 11: A water treatment plant has been lying unused for over last 15 years in Dighinala Upazila of the district. Many parts of the plant have already got damaged.According to sources at the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE)-Dighinala, the water treatment plant construction began in 2004 for supplying iron-free water to Purbathanpara area in Sadar Upazila. In 2008, the plant was handed over officially by the contracting firm NS Engineering to the DPHE. It was built at Tk 96 lakh.The plant was built for supplying water to 500 beneficiaries.In 2011, electricity wires worth about Tk 2 lakh were stolen.On May 9 in 2009, DPHE received no objection certificate from the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources. It applied for electricity connection on June 21 in 2009.According to the rules of the Power Development Board (PDB), on December 6, the DPHE deposited Tk 36,000 through Sonali Bank-Dighinala Branch for 60 megawatt electricity and another amount of Tk 20,172 for repairing different technical defects. Then, due to various problems including low voltage, the plant did not get power connection.Accountant of Electricity Sub-Division-Dighinala Joynal Abedin said, several years back letters were exchanged between PDB and DPHE for electricity-connection; later on, the DPHE didn't contact.A recent visit found the plant in a rubbish condition having jungles around, piles of different tools in mortar room, three high-powered mortars in a room and in another room two others. Water supply pipes have developed rust.A mechanic of DPHE Mong Thowei Marma said, "I am living here for security of tube-wells, water tanks and other tools. Earlier many things were stolen."DPHE-Dhiginala Officer Jahangir Alam Sarkar confirmed the condition of the plant. He said, the plant cannot be launched before testing the mortars whether these are functional or have got disorder.It will cost a big amount of money to run the plant, he added.Dighinala Upazila Chairman Alhajj Md Kashem said, the plant has almost been disorder. Authorities concerned will be informed for taking action, he added.Boalmari (Sadar) Union Chairman Chayan Bikash Chakma said, it needs to inquire due to whose negligence the valuable plant got damages. "People didn't get water for one day even," he added.Dwellers of Purbathanpara of the union Pramud Mutsoddi, Md Rafikul Islam, Ripon Chakma, and Chandra Shekor Chakma said, after installing the plant, pipelines were set up in many places."If the plant is launched, we will get iron-free water," they added.