US Treasury says working on 'healthy' relations with China

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 11: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen insisted Friday that Washington and Beijing had to reestablish "healthy economic relations" after a period of strained ties between the world's two biggest economies.

But, she said, the United States would not shy away from taking unilateral action against Chinese firms supplying defense equipment to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine if Beijing failed to take preventative action.

"We do not seek to decouple our economy from China's," Yellen told reporters after a two-day meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in San Francisco.

"This would be damaging to both the US and China and destabilizing to the world."

The meeting came just ahead of a sit-down between US President Joe Biden and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, who will be in the California city next week for an APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit of leaders from around the Pacific.

Ties between Washington and Beijing became particularly troubled under former US president Donald Trump, who used China as a domestic foil, imposing populist tariffs on Chinese imports as part of his drive to shore up US manufacturing.    �AFP



