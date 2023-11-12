Video
Sunday, 12 November, 2023, 7:13 AM
Home Foreign News

UAE plans to maintain ties with Israel despite Gaza outcry

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

ABU DHABI, Nov 11: The United Arab Emirates plans to maintain diplomatic ties with Israel despite international outcry over the mounting toll of the war in Gaza and hopes to have some moderating influence over the Israeli campaign while safeguarding its own interests, according to four sources familiar with UAE government policy.

Abu Dhabi became the most prominent Arab nation to establish diplomatic ties with Israel in 30 years under the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020. That paved the way for other Arab states to forge their own ties with Israel by breaking a taboo on normalising relations without the creation of a Palestinian state. The mounting death toll from Israel's invasion of the Gaza Strip - launched in retaliation for cross-border attacks on Oct 7 by the Hamas militant group that governs the enclave - have stirred outrage in Arab capitals.    �REUTERS




