Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 November, 2023, 7:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Moscow targets Kyiv region after a long period of calm

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

KYIV, Nov 11: A missile targeted Kyiv on Saturday, ending nearly two months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital, while frontline regions fended off waves of drone attacks overnight.

Ukraine is bracing for a renewed Russian aerial onslaught this winter, after systematic strikes last year targeted the country's energy grid, leaving thousands without heating or electricity in freezing temperatures for long periods.

"After a long pause of 52 days, the enemy renewed missile attacks on Kyiv," said the head of the Kyiv city military administration Sergiy Popko.

He added that the Russians had launched a missile attack on the capital on Saturday morning.

AFP journalists in central Kyiv heard two strong explosions and saw trails in the sky at dawn.
Air sirens sounded soon after that.

Asked why the alarm had gone off after the explosion, air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on television that "ballistic missiles fly extremely fast and are not as visible as cruise missiles on the radars."

The air force said it was clarifying whether the capital had been targeted by an Iskander ballistic missile, or by an S-400 anti-aircraft missile.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Ukraine had deployed more Western air defence systems, as it braces for a second full winter of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Air defences last downed a missile in Kyiv on September 21. The falling debris wounded seven people, including a child.

There were no reported casualties or damage in the capital itself on Saturday.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


US Treasury says working on 'healthy' relations with China
Gaza's health system 'on its knees,' WHO chief warns
Middle East leaders slam Israel  at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza
UAE plans to maintain ties with Israel despite Gaza outcry
Moscow targets Kyiv region after a long period of calm
Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army 'terrorist organisation'
Russia says sent 25 tonnes of aid for Gaza
Blinken ends marathon tour warning ‘more needs to be done’ on Gaza


Latest News
It could have been different if we had scored 340/350: Shanto
Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza
England defeat Pakistan by 93 runs
Chinese envoy's remark on polls doesn't reflect people's aspirations: BNP
EU team due in Dhaka Sunday to review progress in labour sector
Three buses torched in city within 40 minutes
Two passenger buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of BNP's blockade
Instability grows if a govt clings to power for long time: GM Quader
Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line exceeds expectations: Hasan
Passenger bus set ablaze in Dhaka ahead of blockade
Most Read News
Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka train to run from December
Jagannath University VC Imdadul Haque passes away
Second ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ by Amader SomoyerPratiddhani Foundation launched
Workers' unrest: 123 factories vandalised, 88 arrested
Workers' unrest: 11 factories closed 'indefinitely in Ashulia
Macron calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza civilians
Twin sisters drown in Sitakunda pond
240 govt officials promoted to deputy secretary
PM opens Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line
Three Bangladesh tourists killed in Kashmir houseboat blaze
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft