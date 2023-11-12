Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 November, 2023, 7:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army 'terrorist organisation'

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army 'terrorist organisation'

Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army 'terrorist organisation'

RIYADH, Nov 11: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called Saturday on Islamic governments to designate Israel's military a "terrorist organisation", citing its current operations in the Gaza Strip.

"Islamic governments should designate the army of the occupying and aggressor regime as a terrorist organisation," Raisi told a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) comes after Hamas militants' bloody October 7 attacks that Israeli officials say left about 1,200 people dead, mostly civilians, and some 240 taken hostage.

Israel's subsequent retaliatory aerial and ground offensive has so far killed more than 11,000 people, also mostly civilians and many of them children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

In his first visit to Riyadh since Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore ties in March, Raisi urged nations that have ties with Israel to sever them and called for greater support for Palestinians.

He called for "cutting any sort of political or economic relations with the Zionist regime" as important steps to be taken by Islamic countries.

Implementing a "trade boycott against the Zionist regime especially in the energy field should be prioritised," he added.

The Iranian president, whose country is a supporter of Hamas militants, hit out at the United States for providing financial and military support to Israel.

"Both the war machine of the Zionist regime and its fuel belong to the Americans," he said, adding that "undoubtedly, the US government is the commander and the main accomplice of this crime."    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


US Treasury says working on 'healthy' relations with China
Gaza's health system 'on its knees,' WHO chief warns
Middle East leaders slam Israel  at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza
UAE plans to maintain ties with Israel despite Gaza outcry
Moscow targets Kyiv region after a long period of calm
Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army 'terrorist organisation'
Russia says sent 25 tonnes of aid for Gaza
Blinken ends marathon tour warning ‘more needs to be done’ on Gaza


Latest News
It could have been different if we had scored 340/350: Shanto
Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza
England defeat Pakistan by 93 runs
Chinese envoy's remark on polls doesn't reflect people's aspirations: BNP
EU team due in Dhaka Sunday to review progress in labour sector
Three buses torched in city within 40 minutes
Two passenger buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of BNP's blockade
Instability grows if a govt clings to power for long time: GM Quader
Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line exceeds expectations: Hasan
Passenger bus set ablaze in Dhaka ahead of blockade
Most Read News
Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka train to run from December
Jagannath University VC Imdadul Haque passes away
Second ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ by Amader SomoyerPratiddhani Foundation launched
Workers' unrest: 123 factories vandalised, 88 arrested
Workers' unrest: 11 factories closed 'indefinitely in Ashulia
Macron calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza civilians
Twin sisters drown in Sitakunda pond
240 govt officials promoted to deputy secretary
PM opens Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line
Three Bangladesh tourists killed in Kashmir houseboat blaze
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft