Public procurements should be competitive

Despite the advantages of competition, markets are often characterized by anti-competitivepractices and structures, especially in developing countries. The market also has monopolies of state-owned enterprises. In certain cases single operators hold large market shares in key sectors in many countries. Usually in a market, the lack of competition has significant potential costs, hurting the poor through higher prices of essential items and undermining external competitiveness and economic growth. Bangladesh is no exception.The anti-competitive market conditions reflect in public procurement. The key principle of public procurement is set out in the regulations is that public bodies "shall treat economic operators equally and without discrimination and shall act in a transparent and proportionate manner". These regulations also set out the underlying principles of equal treatment and seek to ensure that public bodies follow fair and reasonable procurement timetables and procedures. Regulations require government departments to use competition and the government commercial function should establish competition as the default approach to procurement.Bangladesh passed the Public Procurement Act (PPA) 2006 and the rule under the law promulgated the Public Procurement Rules (PPR) 2008. To carry out the purpose of these Act and Rules, Central Procuring Technical Unit (CPTU) was established under Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning for regulating the procurement by (a)Procurement by public sector using public funds (b)Procurement by any government, semi-government or any statutory body established under any law (c)Procurement using public funds by a company registered under the Companies Act (Act No.18, 1994) (d)Procurement under a loan, credit or grant agreement or under any other agreement with a development partner or with a foreign state or an organization, provided that if there is anything to the contrary in any such agreement entered into, the provision of that agreement shall prevail.Bangladesh laws and rules have some contradictory and conflicting classes with the public procurement rules. There is conflicting provision within the Public Procurement act and competition act. The rule and some other office orders provide procurement of certain goods from single source in public sector through negotiation and without any open tender. These can be considered as anti-competitive.There are some clauses in Public procurement rules conflicting with Bangladesh Competition act. The Bangladesh Competition Act 2012 will prevail upon the Public procurement act 2006 and the procurement rules 2008 thereof.An open and transparent public procurement is essential to promote development and reward the most efficient enterprises. However, the use of open procedures, the intensity of competition and the speed of decision-making as well as the risk of corruption varies markedly between regions. Encouraging intense competition in public procurement is of fundamental importance for the presence of a sufficient number of competitors and discourages a single supplier or curtail in case of few suppliers. Experts said that in the public procurement market, the degree of competition is typically measured by the number of bids, the price, and the level of savings, depending on the methodology used to determine the estimated value.Global experience shows that increasing competition for public contracts can improve value for money by allowing suppliers to demonstrate how they can improve quality, reduce costs and increase the scope for innovation. Competition acts as a means of supporting probity, transparency and confidence in public spending, by providing greater visibility of the process to stakeholders and the public. As per the Bangladesh Competition Act 2012, all the government entities are under the preview of the competition law. Under section 2 (m) specified that all the enterprise means any person or financial entity, or a department ofthe Government are under the preview of the law and there not special privileges for the government entities. Onlyexemption of the jurisdiction of competition commission is the any activity relating to the currency or defence of the Government.As per section 74 (1) The Procuring Entity may use the Direct Procurement method for Procurement for Goods and related Services, Works and physical Services from one source without going through Tendering or other Procurement methods but shall under no circumstances be used to avoid competition or to favour a particular Person, Supplier or Contractor to discriminate among Persons, Suppliers or Contractors.( 2) The Head of a Procuring Entity shall strictly control the use of the Direct Procurement Method as it- does not provide the benefits of competition, lacks transparency and could encourage unacceptable and fraudulent practices.Regarding the procurement from single source either from public or private enterprises, the Public procurement rule has some contraction and the office order of Cabinet division regarding procurement of vehicle from Pratati Industries and air ticket from Bangladesh Biman is issued without any lawful authority. These two special privileges to these organizations are unlawful state aid. Any non-compliance act of an 'undue economic advantage' to some categories of bidders in the award of a public contract.Competition is an underlying principle of public procurement, and widely acknowledged to be a key enabler of value for money. It helps the public sector to secure the goods and services it requires at the right price and quality and is the best way of demonstrating probity in the award of public contracts.All the public and private entities must participate in the competitive bidding process along with other local and overseas suppliers to get the supply order from the government. These are above two orders of the government in contrary to the competition law. Moreover, the competition law will prevail over the Public Procurement Act, 2006 and the rules of the law.The writer is a Non-Government Adviser, Bangladesh Competition Commission