Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 November, 2023, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Brazil football boss sues US magnate John Textor

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

RIO DE JANEIRO, NOV 11: Brazil's top football official is suing US business magnate and football investor John Textor for slander for attacking him in a post-match interview and saying "corruption" caused his club to lose, a source said Friday.

The row with Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues erupted after Textor's Brazilian club, Botafogo, suffered a bitter 4-3 defeat at home to rivals Palmeiras on November 1.

In an obscenity-laced TV interview, Textor -- who also has a large stake in English club Crystal Palace, among others -- blamed the loss on a red card issued to Botafogo defender Adryelson in the 76th minute.

Trailing the league leaders 3-1 at the time, second-place Palmeiras capitalized on the dismissal to score three late goals and win.

"The whole world saw it, that is not a red card," Textor fumed, saying the call "changed the game."

"This is corruption, this is a theft. Please, fine me, Ednaldo, but you need to resign tomorrow morning. That's what needs to happen. This championship has become a joke... You can red-card me. It's my stadium. I'll still be here."

Rodrigues filed a lawsuit in a Rio de Janeiro court accusing Textor of slander over the comments, with the CBF as co-plaintiff, a Confederation source told AFP.

Long-suffering Botafogo have a shot at their first league title since 1995 after being bought last year by Textor, who acquired a 90-percent stake in the club, pledging to invest $77 million in improving the team.

But after enjoying a runaway lead for most of the season, the Rio club have suffered four straight losses.

That has allowed Sao Paulo-based Palmeiras and Porto Alegre side Gremio to pull even with them on 59 points, with just over three weeks left in the season -- though Botafogo have a match in hand.

Textor, 58, who made his fortune in the entertainment, media and technology industries, is majority owner and chairman of Eagle Football Holdings, which also has large stakes in France's Olympique Lyonnais and Belgium's Molenbeek.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


From slums to football star and president, Liberia's George Weah
Security increased in Kosovo before football game with Israel
Brazil football boss sues US magnate John Textor
Pepe returns to Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
Messi celebrates Ballon d'Or with MLS fans but Miami fall in friendly
Chelsea 'never feel like underdogs' ahead of Man City clash: Pochettino
Dravid hails 'captain fantastic' Rohit in India's World Cup odyssey
Afghanistan 'future's bright' after memorable World Cup


Latest News
It could have been different if we had scored 340/350: Shanto
Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza
England defeat Pakistan by 93 runs
Chinese envoy's remark on polls doesn't reflect people's aspirations: BNP
EU team due in Dhaka Sunday to review progress in labour sector
Three buses torched in city within 40 minutes
Two passenger buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of BNP's blockade
Instability grows if a govt clings to power for long time: GM Quader
Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line exceeds expectations: Hasan
Passenger bus set ablaze in Dhaka ahead of blockade
Most Read News
Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka train to run from December
Jagannath University VC Imdadul Haque passes away
Second ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ by Amader SomoyerPratiddhani Foundation launched
Workers' unrest: 123 factories vandalised, 88 arrested
Workers' unrest: 11 factories closed 'indefinitely in Ashulia
Macron calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza civilians
240 govt officials promoted to deputy secretary
Twin sisters drown in Sitakunda pond
PM opens Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line
Three Bangladesh tourists killed in Kashmir houseboat blaze
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft