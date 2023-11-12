Pepe returns to Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

LISBON, NOV 11: Defender Pepe and midfielder Matheus Nunes return to the Portugal squad, named on Friday for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Iceland next week.Cristiano Ronaldo also features in the Portuguese side that booked their place at the championships when they beat Slovakia 3-2 in October.With coach Roberto Martinez now able to use the final two matches as preparation ahead of the tournament in Germany next summer, Pepe returns after a spell out with injury."The objective for him and for us is to be fit for these matches," Martinez told a press conference. �AFP