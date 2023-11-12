Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 November, 2023, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afghanistan 'future's bright' after memorable World Cup

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Afghanistan 'future's bright' after memorable World Cup

Afghanistan 'future's bright' after memorable World Cup

AHMEDABAD, NOV 11: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott on Friday said the "future is bright" for his team after enjoying their most successful World Cup.

Afghanistan's campaign finished in a five-wicket loss to South Africa which ended their slim hopes of making the semi-finals.

Needing to win the game by a mammoth 438 runs to stay in contention, Afghanistan were 244 all out with Azmatullah Omarzai top scoring on 97 before the Proteas, already assured of a semi-final place, chased down the target with 15 balls to spare.

But the team, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, had definite highs in the tournament with two of their four wins coming against defending champions England and former winners Pakistan.

"I had confidence in the players, but sometimes until somebody does it or they do it themselves, you're never quite sure," Trott, a former England batsman, told reporters.

"I said numerous times before the tournament that we just need to win a couple of games to get that belief and the buzz around the side...We've won games and found ways to win games."

Known for their world class spin attack including Rashid Khan, who claimed a team-best 11 wickets, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afghanistan saw their batsmen make an impact as well.

Ibrahim Zadran became the first Afghan to hit a World Cup century albeit in the heartbreaking defeat against Australia.

Zadran ended the tournament as his side's top scorer with 376 runs and an average of 47.

That is enough to give him a spot in the current top 10 of run-makers at this World Cup, a list dominated by players from India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

"Normally, with the side, you'd say bowling would be the strength," said Trott.

"But to be able to knock off targets in pretty comfortable and responsible fashion shows that we're not sort of one way inclined to win cricket games."

Teenage wrist spinner Noor Ahmad and fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq also made their presence felt in the team.

"There's certainly a bigger pool than in the past to be able to select from, or certainly experienced players or well-known names to be able to call upon, like Naveen coming in and playing ODI cricket," said Trott.

"The future's bright, it's our job as a side and us as management coaches to make sure we nurture that and make sure that we're going in the right direction."

Afghanistan also defeated former champions Sri Lanka and the Netherlands at the tournament but their biggest celebration came with the Pakistan triumph.

Many of the Afghanistan players learnt their cricket in refugee camps in Pakistan and to beat them was a huge achievement especially at a time of strained political relations between the two neighbours.

Until this World Cup, Afghanistan had only won one match across two editions. In 2019, they lost all nine games they played.

"There have been tough, testing times for sure, but these four wins in this World Cup, the joy on their faces beating Pakistan for the first time, that makes everything worthwhile," said Trott.

"So that's really a moment I won't forget along with a lot of the other guys as well."     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


From slums to football star and president, Liberia's George Weah
Security increased in Kosovo before football game with Israel
Brazil football boss sues US magnate John Textor
Pepe returns to Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
Messi celebrates Ballon d'Or with MLS fans but Miami fall in friendly
Chelsea 'never feel like underdogs' ahead of Man City clash: Pochettino
Dravid hails 'captain fantastic' Rohit in India's World Cup odyssey
Afghanistan 'future's bright' after memorable World Cup


Latest News
It could have been different if we had scored 340/350: Shanto
Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza
England defeat Pakistan by 93 runs
Chinese envoy's remark on polls doesn't reflect people's aspirations: BNP
EU team due in Dhaka Sunday to review progress in labour sector
Three buses torched in city within 40 minutes
Two passenger buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of BNP's blockade
Instability grows if a govt clings to power for long time: GM Quader
Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line exceeds expectations: Hasan
Passenger bus set ablaze in Dhaka ahead of blockade
Most Read News
Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka train to run from December
Jagannath University VC Imdadul Haque passes away
Second ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ by Amader SomoyerPratiddhani Foundation launched
Workers' unrest: 123 factories vandalised, 88 arrested
Workers' unrest: 11 factories closed 'indefinitely in Ashulia
Macron calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza civilians
240 govt officials promoted to deputy secretary
Twin sisters drown in Sitakunda pond
PM opens Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line
Three Bangladesh tourists killed in Kashmir houseboat blaze
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft