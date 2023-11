Bangladesh footballers reach Melbourne safely

To play the away match of the Preliminary Round-2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Australia, the Bangladesh men's national football team went to Melbourne, the capital of the Australian state of Victoria, at night at 10:30pm on Saturday (local time).The Bangladesh boys will play the match on Thursday at 3:00 pm (BST). Earlier, the boys left Dhaka at 11:00 pm for the Australian city. photo: BFF