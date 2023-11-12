Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 November, 2023, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka appeals ICC ban over political meddling

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

COLOMBO, NOV 11: Sri Lanka's sports minister said Saturday he would appeal the country's suspension from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over alleged political interference in the local board.

Roshan Ranasinghe said the world governing body's action on Friday night against his country was "illegal" and would appeal to the ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee.

"The ICC suspension of Sri Lanka is illegal. We have been maliciously suspended without giving us an opportunity to respond to the allegation," Ranasinghe told reporters in the capital Colombo.

He said the ICC had referred to "political interference" in Sri Lanka Cricket, the elected body that governs cricket in the country, but had not specified the charges.

"First, we must have the charges and then an opportunity to respond," Ranasinghe said.

"If we fail to get redress from the DRC, we will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland."

The ICC said on Friday that Sri Lanka Cricket was "in serious breach of its obligations as a member", highlighting "the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and to ensure that there is no government interference".

The suspension came a day after Sri Lanka's parliament asked the board to resign over allegations by Ranasinghe that it had syphoned off millions of dollars.

The ICC board will decide the suspension conditions later, it said in a brief statement.

It was not immediately clear if the indefinite suspension would affect Sri Lanka hosting the Under 19 World Cup in January.

The local board said Sri Lanka stands to lose a $2.4 million grant from the ICC to develop local venues if the 16-nation Under-19 tournament was scuttled due to the suspension.

The crisis involving the cricket board -- the richest sporting organisation in the bankrupt island country -- came to a head after Sri Lanka's humiliating World Cup defeat by India last week.

Parliament unanimously asked Sri Lanka Cricket's elected board members to resign on Thursday, accusing them of unprecedented corruption.

The board is now locked in litigation after it was sacked by the sports minister on Monday, only to be restored the following day by the Court of Appeal pending a hearing in two weeks.

The ICC has rules against political interference and has suspended Sri Lanka before.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


From slums to football star and president, Liberia's George Weah
Security increased in Kosovo before football game with Israel
Brazil football boss sues US magnate John Textor
Pepe returns to Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
Messi celebrates Ballon d'Or with MLS fans but Miami fall in friendly
Chelsea 'never feel like underdogs' ahead of Man City clash: Pochettino
Dravid hails 'captain fantastic' Rohit in India's World Cup odyssey
Afghanistan 'future's bright' after memorable World Cup


Latest News
It could have been different if we had scored 340/350: Shanto
Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza
England defeat Pakistan by 93 runs
Chinese envoy's remark on polls doesn't reflect people's aspirations: BNP
EU team due in Dhaka Sunday to review progress in labour sector
Three buses torched in city within 40 minutes
Two passenger buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of BNP's blockade
Instability grows if a govt clings to power for long time: GM Quader
Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line exceeds expectations: Hasan
Passenger bus set ablaze in Dhaka ahead of blockade
Most Read News
Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka train to run from December
Jagannath University VC Imdadul Haque passes away
Second ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ by Amader SomoyerPratiddhani Foundation launched
Workers' unrest: 123 factories vandalised, 88 arrested
Workers' unrest: 11 factories closed 'indefinitely in Ashulia
Macron calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza civilians
240 govt officials promoted to deputy secretary
Twin sisters drown in Sitakunda pond
PM opens Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line
Three Bangladesh tourists killed in Kashmir houseboat blaze
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft