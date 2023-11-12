Bangladesh end WC mission with eight wicket defeat

Video
ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh end the World Cup 2023 journey with a massive eight-wicket defeat against Australia on Saturday despite posting more than 300 runs on the board at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Shakib-less Bangladesh went with unchanged opening pair despite they called in Anamul Haque Bijoy as Shakib Al Hasan's replacement.

All Bangladesh top-order batters got run for the first time in this World Cup. Tanzid Tamim and Liton Das however, got good start as each of the openers scored 36 runs before getting out while stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto missed a fifty for five runs.

Mahmudullah scored 32, Mushfiqur Rahim 21 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz collected 29 runs. Besides, Nasum Ahmed got seven runs and Mahedi Hasan was unbeaten on two as Bangladesh posted a healthy total of 306 runs on the board losing eight wickets.

Bangladesh had been very poor in running between the wickets and three set batters Shanto, Mahmudullah and Nasum had fallen short while running and got run out.

Men in red and green lost six wickets to add 42 runs only in the last 10 overs and thus scored at least 30 runs less then what they are supposed to.

Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott shared two wickets each as Marcus Stoinis took one for Australia.

Chasing 307-run target, Australia reach the winning mark losing two wickets only and 32 balls remaining, though Bangladesh got an early breakthrough to send opener Travis Head to the dugout cheaply. Head got out on 10.

A 120-run partnership between David Warner and Mitchell Marsh guided Aussies to the victory, which was confirmed by the unbeaten 175-run joint venture between Marsh and Steve Smith.

Warner got out on 64 while Marsh and Smith were not out on 177 and 63 runs respectively. It was the 3rd ODI ton for Marsh and was his career best innings as well.

Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman shared the two wickets between them.

Despite losing the game, Bangladesh remained at eight on the point table of the World Cup to keep nose on water for playing the ICC Champions Trophy.

If Australia could chase 307 runs within 22 overs, then Bangladesh had to go down at nine. Now, only a Dutch-win over India can throw Bangladesh away from the Champions Trophy.




