Sunday, 12 November, 2023
Ashar Alo with peers to empower transgender, sex workers

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Ashar Alo Society has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with six community-based organizations to enhance the quality of life and empowerment of third-gender individuals and sex workers.

The signing ceremony, held at the Ashar Alo Society office recently, included other organisations such as Durjoy Nari Sangha, Sandhi Nari Sangh, Alor Michile Nari Kalyan Sansthan, Alok Nari Uyana Samiti, Savan Hijra Adhikar Youth Sangh, and Badhan Hijra Sangh, says a press release.

"Capacity building of small organizations in Bangladesh is now the most important thing that will create resources within the community to support the community. He also hopes that their true empowerment will take them forward," said Saima Khan, country director of UNAIDS Bangladesh.

At that time, Jannat Husna, Country Coordinator of Swasa Bangladesh, said, "This project would help to provide technical assistance in building sustainable leadership at the community level and raise awareness about social justice, equality, and human rights at the national level."

UFPA representatives Dr. Rahat Ara Noor and Dr. Roksana Yasmin, Deputy Executive Director of Ashar Alo Society K, S, M, Tariq, and representatives of 6 other organizations were present at the signing ceremony.




