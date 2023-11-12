BD Joins '50-in-5' Campaign as a First-Mover Country

Bangladesh proudly announces its participation in the global '50-in-5' campaign as one of the 11 First-Mover countries committed to implementing digital public infrastructure (DPI) in a safe, inclusive, and interoperable manner.This groundbreaking campaign marks a transformative chapter in the development of DPI as a critical accelerator of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Bangladesh joins as a First-Mover country alongside Estonia, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Moldova, Norway, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Togo.The '50-in-5' campaign was launched virtually on Wednesday (Bangladesh time, 7 p.m.). Anir Chowdhury, Policy Adviser, Aspire to Innovate-a2i, was present at the event as a representative of Bangladesh.The campaign brings countries together to radically shorten DPI implementation journeys by sharing learnings, best practices, and purpose-built technologies, including digital public goods (DPGs), which can ultimately reduce costs and maximize impact.The goal of the campaign is for 50 countries to have designed, implemented, and scaled at least one DPI component in a secure, inclusive, and interoperable manner within five years, by the end of 2028. The campaign underscores participant countries' unified commitment to working together toward this goal.'50-in-5' is a collaborative, country-led campaign with coordination support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure Co-Develop, the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and is supported by GovStack, the Inter-American Development Bank, and UNICEF.For Bangladesh, being a first-mover country in the '50-in-5' initiative represents an embrace of digital cooperation.The process involves learning from others while sharing our own experiences, thereby contributing to the realization of our digital public infrastructure ambitions and extending support to other nations.Through this campaign, we intend to foster more innovative and inclusive economies, making frameworks, knowledge, and technologies available for the benefit of all countries.Bangladesh aims to harness this economic potential by embracing digital public infrastructure, ultimately reducing societal inequality and bridging the digital divide.Bangladesh has already enlisted three solutions in the prestigious DPG Registry, which signifies a significant achievement in our commitment to digital public goods.These solutions include ekShop Marketplace; Grievance Redress System (GRS) & NISE Skills and Certification.Initiatives like MyGov, ekShop, and NISE are open-source, offering benefits to other countries as well. Nations such as Somalia, Fiji, South Sudan, the Philippines, Jordan, Turkey, and Yemen are adopting DPGs from Bangladesh, enhancing the citizen-centric nature of their services.Notably, Bangladesh recently organized a High-Level International Conference on DPI and AI for Zero Digital Divide.This event brought together international organizations, academia, researchers, government officials, and the public and private sector, fostering the exchange of insights and knowledge regarding DPI.Examples of this digital transformation include the National Helpline 333, National Portal, and MyGov, which are paving the way for the bright future Bangladesh envisions.50-in-5 stands as a collaborative, country-led campaign, with coordination support from esteemed organizations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure, Co-Develop, the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and is supported by GovStack, the Inter-American Development Bank, and UNICEF.