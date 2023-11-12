Shwapno unveils exclusive discounts on essentials

Shwapno, the country's largest grocery chain, is currently offering discounts on various essential products. These include items such as rice, soybean oil, salt, body lotion, shampoo, tea, milk powder, and baby diapers.Shwapno is selling eggs at Tk10 each, whereas the open market price ranges from Tk11.50 to Tk12.50 per egg. Potatoes are priced at Tk36 per kg (including VAT) at Shwapno, while the open market prices fluctuate between Tk45 and Tk50 per kg, says a press release.Savlon Twinkle Baby Pant Diapers, in medium size (40 pcs), are available at Shwapno for Tk679.50, compared to the open market price of Tk950. Similarly, the XL size (44 pcs) is offered at Tk870 by Shwapno, whereas it's available at Tk1,050 in the open market.Shwapno is also providing discounts on other products such as fresh milk powder (1kg) at Tk787, a five-litre bottle of Pusti Soyabean Oil at Tk761, beef (1kg) at Tk730, 2kg ACI/Pusti Atta at Tk108, and 2kg ACI/Pusti Maida at Tk129.To ensure fairness, Shwapno has implemented buying limits, allowing each customer to purchase only 1 dozen loose eggs and up to 3 kg of potatoes from their outlets.