SWISH showcases innovative island kitchen hood at IAB Build Expo

SWISH is the proud platinum sponsor of the IAB Build Expo 2023, which is taking place at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) from recently, says a press release.Renowned architect K. M. Mahfuzul Huq Zaglul along with another renowned architect Masudur Rahman Khan inaugurated the ceremony where SWISH introduced its innovative product: Island kitchen hood.High officials of SWISH and well wishers were also present.Visitors to the expo have the chance to look into SWISH's exquisite range of luxury items showcased at their platinum lounges.Premium bathware, kitchenware, and sanitary items seller SWISH now has 8 flagship stores, 5 in Dhaka (Banani, Kuril, Hatirpool, Uttara, Banglamotor), 1 in Bogra and 1 in Chattogram (Kazir Dewri).And last but not least, 1 flagship store is in UAE- Dubai.The IAB Build Expo 2023 stands as a testament to the industry's growth and innovation, and SWISH was truly thrilled to be a part of this remarkable event.