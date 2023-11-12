Energypac joins Heli's dealer conference in China

Energypac Power Generation PLC, one of the leading power engineering companies in Bangladesh, participated in a dealer conference, organized by world-renowned forklift manufacturer Heli, held in China on Wednesday, November 4, last.Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle Import and Export Company Ltd. is the subsidiary of Heli group. Heli has earned repute as the largest forklift manufacturer and it has been leading the Chinese market for 26 consecutive years.Owing to its superiority, Heli has ranked 7th in the list of forklift manufacturers of the world, says a press release.Energypac is the official sole representative of Heli in Bangladesh.Energypac has been supplying Heli's forklift, electric pallet truck and stacker, tow truck, empty container handler and reach stacker, wheel loader, along with all kinds of components for quite some years.This month, Energypac was invited to attend the dealer conference in China.From Energypac, its Managing Director & CEO Humayun Rashid and S M Jashim Uddin, CBO, Motor Vehicle Division, were present at the conference.Meanwhile, high officials of Heli arranged an event to celebrate Humayun Rashid's birthday on 8 November to make his birthday more memorable.