Sunday, 12 November, 2023, 7:09 AM
Brac Bank's reading cafes hold talks on iconic poets

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Members of the BRAC Bank's two reading cafes in Dhaka and Chattogram have recently arranged enlightening discussion programmes on the literary works of two of Bengal's most iconic poets - Jibananda Das and Rabindranath Tagore.

The readers have celebrated Das' collection of 100 poems and Tagore's 'Shesher Kobita', says a press release.

In Dhaka, the literary aficionados delved deep into the life and creations of Jibananda Das, paying homage to his ability to weave nature, history, and myth into a tapestry of evocative poetry.

The participants actively debated Das' use of metaphors, the relevance of his work to this day, and his philosophical leanings, pondering whether he was a romantic, a nihilist, or an existentialist at heart. The session ended with unanimous praise for the distinctive brilliance of Das' poetry.

Discussing 'Shesher Kobita', Chattogram's conversation focused on dissecting the novel's central characters, Amit and Labonya.

Several participants noted the complexity of Labonya, sparking a debate on whether Tagore intentionally crafted her character to be more multifaceted than Amit's. Moreover, the group contemplated the romantic dimensions of 'Shesher Kobita', especially considering its place as one of Tagore's later works.

They also explored the representation of society within the novel and the broader implications of English colonialism on the societal fabric depicted by Tagore.

Selim R.F. Hussain, MD and CEO of BRAC Bank, praised the initiative, stating: "At BRAC Bank, we believe that collaborative reading and discourse not only foster a culture of learning and critical thinking but also enhance the sense of camaraderie among our co-workers. Literature opens doors to diverse perspectives and life lessons invaluable to personal and professional growth."

The initiative's popularity has sparked a broader movement within the company, with co-workers across various districts starting their reading circles.

This expansion is largely attributed to the desire for continuous learning and the establishment of intellectual communities that contribute to personal development and mutual understanding.




