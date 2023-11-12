Russia inflation accelerates to 6.7pc

MOSCOW, Nov 11: Russia's annual inflation rate accelerated to 6.7 percent in October, the country's federal statistics agency said Friday, as a weak currency and surging military spending push prices higher across the economy.Rising prices have caused concern for the Kremlin and Russia's Central Bank, which has raised interest rates to 15 percent in a bid to battle inflation.Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin urged his government to "reduce" inflation in a televised meeting.October's annual inflation rate of 6.7 percent was up from six percent in September and is the highest level since February.Russia officially targets an inflation rate of four percent.Putin and Russian officials have hailed Russia's economic performance since it sent hundreds of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February. �AFP