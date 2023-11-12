Video
Sunday, 12 November, 2023
bZm Graphics offers video post-production

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

bZm Graphics has been offering Video Post-Production for E-commerce since 2022. bZm Graphics highly schooled video editors who understand and perfectly deliver the required video editing projects every time.

Perfectly edited Product Videos where the customer can see all the details about the product it changes the experience of buying. Hence the increased sales for Ecommerce.

In today's world where everything is going online starting from a tooth paste to a Gigantic cars Product Videos help Narrow the gap to the in-store experience.

At bZm Graphics Ltd, the goal is to accelerate that with Product Videos Editing while shopping online.

"bZm Graphics Ltd have experienced a significant increase in demand for video post-production from our Ecommerce clients and partners. During and soon after the Covid-19 pandemic.

To support that need we have built our dedicated team for Video editing and the team is getting bigger every month.

Our team is skilled in the Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro," the company said in a statement.




