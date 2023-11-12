ICMAB Khulna celebrates Int'l Accounting Day

Video
Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

The 10th November is celebrated as International Accounting Day in most of the countries across the world.

Being the only platform of the cost accounting profession in our country, ICMAB Khulna Branch Council celebrated the occasion on Friday morning (10th November, 2023.)

Marking the day, the ICMAB Khulna arranged a colorful Rally starting from CMA premises to Shib Bari with its Fellow and Associate members, students, and other students of Azam Khan Govt. Commerce College, says a press release.

Principal, Azam Khan Govt. Commerce College Kartik Chandra Mandal, Chairman, Khulna Branch Council Arifur Rahman FCMA, Vice Chairman Azizur Rahman ACMA, Secretary Md. Habibur Rahman Sk. FCMA, Treasurer K.M. Neamul Haque FCMA also participated in the rally.




