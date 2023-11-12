Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 November, 2023, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ECB's Lagarde signals no rate cuts soon

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

FRANKFURT, Nov 11: The European Central Bank is not set to cut interest rates for the "next couple of quarters", president Christine Lagarde signalled Friday, while also warning of a potential resurgence in inflation.

The central bank hiked rates 10 times in a row to tame runaway consumer prices but held them steady for the first time in over a year at its October meeting.

With eurozone inflation falling to 2.9 percent last month and higher borrowing costs weighing on the single currency area, speculation has intensified about when the ECB may start cutting rates.

Speaking at a Financial Times event, Lagarde sought to douse hopes this could happen any time soon.

If rates were held at their current levels for "long enough", then it will "make a significant contribution to bringing inflation back to our two-percent target in the medium term", she said.

Pressed on how long this might be, she said: "Long enough is long enough. It's not something that (means) in the next couple of quarters we'll be seeing a change."

Last month's slowdown in inflation brought the indicator to the lowest level since July 2021.
 
Consumer price rises in the 20 countries that use the euro had peaked at 10.6 percent in October last year, driven mainly by surging energy costs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lagarde acknowledged that "inflation has come down massively", adding that "one could argue... monetary policy has done its job".

But she added that heavy falls in energy prices in particular had helped drive the fall, and suggested another energy shock could prompt the figure to jump again.

"We should not assume that this respectable 2.9 headline number is something that should be taken for granted," she said.

"There will be a resurgence of probably (a) higher number going forwards and we should be expecting that."     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Ashar Alo with peers to empower transgender, sex workers
US Treasury says working on 'healthy relations with China
Jin Air keen to operate flights between BD and S Korea
BD Joins '50-in-5' Campaign as a First-Mover Country
Banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund for poor
Prime Bank, banking partner of Bongo for Shark Tank
Apple agrees to $25m settlement with US over hiring of immigrants
British economy stalls in third quarter


Latest News
It could have been different if we had scored 340/350: Shanto
Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza
England defeat Pakistan by 93 runs
Chinese envoy's remark on polls doesn't reflect people's aspirations: BNP
EU team due in Dhaka Sunday to review progress in labour sector
Three buses torched in city within 40 minutes
Two passenger buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of BNP's blockade
Instability grows if a govt clings to power for long time: GM Quader
Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line exceeds expectations: Hasan
Passenger bus set ablaze in Dhaka ahead of blockade
Most Read News
Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka train to run from December
Jagannath University VC Imdadul Haque passes away
Second ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ by Amader SomoyerPratiddhani Foundation launched
Workers' unrest: 123 factories vandalised, 88 arrested
Workers' unrest: 11 factories closed 'indefinitely in Ashulia
Macron calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza civilians
240 govt officials promoted to deputy secretary
Twin sisters drown in Sitakunda pond
PM opens Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line
Three Bangladesh tourists killed in Kashmir houseboat blaze
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft