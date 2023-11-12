Video
Sunday, 12 November, 2023
Business

Bangladesh Brand Forum holds 7th Leadership Summit

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) organised its flagship initiative, the 7th Leadership Summit, at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka on Saturday.

Held under the joint auspices of American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), Powered by Summit Communications Limited & Sheltech; in association with BSRM, Team Group and The Daily Star and in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate (a2i), Smart Bangladesh Network and Nammcon Consultancy Ltd, the summit had the "Navigating the Next Frontier: Transforming Organizations for the Future."

The day-long summit gathered leaders and experts from various industries from home and abroad who shared their experiences and knowledge through distinguished panel discussions, keynote and insight sessions.

Having the vision at the core, the speakers branched out, discussing the challenges and complexities of leadership, sustainable business growth, corporate governance and organization culture with the aspiring audiences.

Opening the summit, The Founder and Managing Director of BBF Shariful Islam, said, "I believe the valuable discussions taking place today will be our roadmap and stepping stone to transform our organisations for a better future."

The 7th Leadership Summit was comprised of 5 Panel Discussions, 3 Keynote Sessions and 1 Insight Session.

The event began with the first keynote session by Dr. Tulsi Jayakumar, Professor, Economics and Executive Director, Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship, Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai.

The only insight session was conducted by Erc�ment Polat, Chief Executive Officer, United Aygaz LPG Ltd. Suhail Al Kharsah, Enterprise Agile Coach, Central Transformation Office, Pharma International, conducted the second keynote session on 'Surviving to Thriving, how to create impactful culture that enriches innovation'.

The last keynote session was conducted by Yasir Azman Chief Executive Officer, Grameenphone Ltd on 'Sustainability: Charting the Path to a Resilient Future.'

The extensive and illustrated sessions were a self-learning experience for the leaders and the future generation in the rows.

The Five Panel Discussions featured around pertinent topics like 'From Vision to Reality: The Role of Smart Leadership in Nation-Building'; 'The Trifecta of Excellence: Integrity, Compassion, and Creativity in Leadership'; 'MasterClass of Leadership: Insights from Industry Veterans'; 'Fusing Foundational Values with the Unrelenting Force of Change'; 'Growing Amidst Disruption,'

In the first panel discussion, From Vision to Reality: The Role of Smart Leadership in Nation-Building, Anir Chowdhury stated: "We digitised health, agriculture services and more; we interconnected AI and innovation where the leadership can add more value to achieve the objectives-mentioned in the four pillars of smart Bangladesh: smart citizen, smart economy, smart government and smart society."

Rupali Chowdhury, during the second panel discussion, said, "The responsibility of a leader is to create an environment to meet the objectives gained. For any leader, integrity is not a choice; you must be a leader with integrity."




