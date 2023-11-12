ShareTrip wins e-CAB Best Travel Tech Platform award

ShareTrip, a leading player in the e-commerce industry, has been honoured with the prestigious title of "Best Travel Tech Platform" at the e-Commerce Movers Award (e-CMA) 2023, organized by the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB).The award ceremony took place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka on Thursday. e-CAB recognised 34 companies with the eCMA 2023" for their outstanding contribution to society.The awards were given in 27 categories selected from nearly 200 applications at an event at the InterContinental Dhaka on Thursday, the e-CAB said in a press release.The e-CMA Awards, a highly anticipated event in the e-commerce industry, serve as a platform to recognize and celebrate the remarkable contributions made by key players in the e-commerce sector of Bangladesh.With a total of 27 nomination categories, the awards encompass various aspects of the industry, including Best Travel Tech Platform, Best e-Commerce Marketplace, Best Service Platform, Best Logistics for e-commerce, Best Food Delivery Platform, Best MFS Platform, Best Payment Gateway, and more.The eCMA 2023 event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP, Speaker of the Parliament, as the Chief Guest. Salman F Rahman, MP, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment as Guest of Honour, Mostafa Jabbar, Minister for Post and Telecommunication Ministry, Tipu Munshi, MP, Minister for Commerce Ministry, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Division, and Nahim Razzaq, MP, attended as the Special Guest.Sadia Haque, Co-Founder & CEO, received the prestigious "Best Travel Tech Platform" award from the honourable Zunaid Ahmed Palak.She said, "I am deeply honoured to receive this award, recognizing ShareTrip's contributions to the travel industry and our impact on Bangladesh's e-commerce industry.Our locally developed travel app, with 2.7 million international hotels, 1,500+ domestic hotels, and flight options, has transformed travel planning in Bangladesh, contributing to tourism and e-commerce growth."ShareTrip's achievement reflects its dedication to providing innovative and efficient solutions in the travel technology sector, contributing to the growth and development of e-commerce in Bangladesh.ShareTrip's pioneering initiatives, including automated date change and refund, online visa assistance, support for local hoteliers and travel agents, medical tourism, Skytrip travel credit card, and NDC content for premium airline access, earned them the "Best Travel Tech Platform" award.Recognized as the "Digital Commerce of the Year" at the 7th The Daily Star ICT Awards in 2022, and with 675,000+ app downloads, ShareTrip is the undisputed choice for travellers in Bangladesh.