Policy mismatch in forex market hiking dollar prices unusually

There is a growing allegation that commercial banks are exploiting Bangladesh Bank's unleashed policy of exchange rate and there are concerns about overall stability and discipline in the forex market.Currently the government is providing 2.5 per cent cash incentives to remitters and recently a good numbers of banks are also giving 2.5 per cent incentives to remitters to make total cash incentives to 5 per cent now.But in many cases banks are giving up to 4 per cent additional cash incentives by removing their earlier declared cash incentive at 2.5 per cent so remitters in many cases are getting a total of 6.5 per cent incentives exchange rate.At this remitters are getting Tk110.5 plus 5 percent (Or more) that equals to Tk116 as per banks' given prices. But in kerb market it is more than Tk124 per dollar.Talking to Daily Observer critics say this shift is creating an environment of uncertainty and instability in the forex market.It follows concerns from importers that some banks are imposing steep rates while providing dollars to settle import bills prompting calls for vigilance and reporting of such actions to the central bank.The allegations equally cover open market and kerb markets, where cash dollar prices have surged to an unprecedented Tk128 per dollar on Thursday last.Money changers claim commercial banks are purchasing remittance dollars at a top rate of Tk124 from foreign money exchangers, leading to a significant hike in cash dollar prices in open market, surpassing the fixed rate of Tk114.This instability can be largely attributed to policies implemented by the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA), which have created a vast gap between remittance and importers' rates.These policies have led to a series of negative consequences that demand closer examination.On Thursday exchange houses offered remittance rates ranging from Tk 123 to Tk 124 per dollar, a significant deviation from the BAFEDA fixed rate at Tk 110.50.This wide disparity has sent shockwaves in foreign exchange market causing unprecedented instability.The highest remittance rate recorded since the removal of the incentive limit on remittance income on October 22 has caused grave concerns among market participants such as ABB, BAFEDA which are empowered to set a maximum dollar price.It sold at Tk 111 for importers but encountered resistance from most banks, as the gap between remittance and import rates expanded to Tk 13 per dollar.A senior banker said, a significant gap between the official remittance rate and the rate offered by exchange houses has created a fertile ground for malpractice and corruption.Some banks have resorted to transactions at very high rate with importers, further undermining transparency of the market.Furthermore, state-owned banks are facing difficulty in collecting remittances, as their financial incentive model does not align with the incentives and additional costs of commercial banks.This situation raises questions about the sustainability of remittance collection by state-owned banks and the long-term implications for the market.Earlier Bangladesh Bank removed market control policy for foreign exchanges for market oriented rate and ABB and BAFEDA were empowered to fix the exchange rates.Consequently, the foreign market is currently in disarray, primarily due to policies implemented by ABB and BAFEDA.The vast gap between remittance and importers' rates, coupled with concerns of collusion and market volatility is a manifestation of policy shortcomings.Knowledgeable circles say is imperative for ABB-BAFEDA to revisit and reassess their strategies to restore stability and transparency to the foreign exchange market.