Delay in DPP approval, delays construction

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 10: The concerned department of the government has been delaying to approve the Development Project Proposal (DPP) for construction an international standard and modern 150-bed specialised Burn Unit at CMCH compound in Chattogram.Delay in the approval of the DPP has also been delayed the implementation of the most essential Burn Unit for 50 million people of Chattogram Division.The local people of Chattogram apprehended that the implementation of the project would be uncertain.The reliable sources confirmed that the Chinese authority, the financer of the project had earlier cancelled it in 2019 last mentioning that the land was not available.But the concerned department and the Ministry of Health had asked the Chinese government for construction of the project with the assurance of land in Chattogram.Then the Chinese government has again come forward for construction of the project. So, the concerned department should take the initiative for approval of DPP by the ECNEC as soon as possible.Chinese team already visited the site selected for the construction of Burn Unit recently, said Brigadier General Md Shamim Ahsan, Director of CMCH.They had also a fruitful discussion with the CMCH Director, he said.Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan claimed that the visiting Chinese team had been satisfied with the arrangement of the site.But the delay in the approval of DPP has now become a concern for the implementation.Chinese team also expressed their intention for construction of the unit as early as possible. But they need approval of DPP.Earlier an agreement between the Chinese government and the Ministry of Health of Bangladesh was signed.The lands selected by the visiting Chinese team have already been cleared which was occupied by the people illegally."Over an area of 36,000 square feet of land should be handed over to the Chinese team," Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan said."The Chinese government is interested to construct the specialised burn unit of a six-storey building of 96,000 square feet having 16,000 square feet in each floor," he added. The unit will contain 10 ICUs and 25 HDUs.The specialised burn unit will be used as a referral hospital for five crore people of the Chattogram Division for burn and plastic surgery.The proposed specialised unit is expected to facilitate the treatment of burn patients from nine districts of Chattogram Division, which is home to some four crore people. Currently, they largely depend on the 26-bed burn unit of the CMCH.The specialised burn unit will have infection control measures, dedicated operation theatres and ICUs, which, in conjunction, will be able to provide international-quality services.According to the DPP, China will be providing 118 million yuan (around Tk180 crore) and the Bangladesh government Tk 51.22 crore for the project.The proposal also seeks approval of 1,065 manpower for a self-contained 150-bed unit with advanced treatment facilities for burn victims on 3,500 square metres of land of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).The proposal has already been sent to the health directorate for approval. As per the contract, the project duration is 22 months.The manpower list includes 2 chief consultants, 10 senior consultants, 87 consultants, 1 assistant director, 4 resident surgeons, 9 registrars, 18 assistant registrars, 110 assistant surgeons, and 310 Nurses. There will also be 4 second class, 92 third class, and 418 fourth class employees.