Saturday, 11 November, 2023, 2:55 AM
Dengue claims 11 more lives in 24hrs

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Eleven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,460 this year.

During the period, 1,333 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 6,208 dengue patients, including 1,589 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,88,572 dengue cases and 2, 80,904 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.    �UNB




