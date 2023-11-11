Deadly strike hits Gaza hospital, 13 dead

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES, Nov 10: Palestinians said a deadly strike on Friday hit Gaza's largest hospital compound as medical facilities sheltering tens of thousands were caught in intense combat between Israel and Hamas.Gaza's Hamas government, which reported a death toll of 13, and the director of Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital blamed Israeli forces for the strike. Israel did not immediately comment.Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya reported two people were killed and 10 wounded in a strike that he said hit the compound's maternity ward.A Hamas government statement added that dozens were wounded in an Israeli strike on the hospital compound, giving a toll AFP was not immediately able to independently verify.On Thursday Israel reported heavy fighting near the hospital, saying it had killed dozens of militants and destroyed tunnels that are key to Hamas's capacity to fight."There is no safe place left. The army hit Al-Shifa. I don't know what to do," said 32-year-old Abu Mohammad, who was among those seeking refuge at the hospital. "There is shooting... at the hospital. We are afraid to go out."The Israeli army has repeatedly accused Hamas of using hospitals, particularly Al-Shifa, to coordinate their attacks against the army and also as hideouts for its commanders. Hamas authorities deny the accusations.Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters poured across the militarised border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages.Vowing to destroy the militants, Israel retaliated with bombardment and a ground campaign that the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says has killed more than 11,000 people, mostly civilians and many of them children.Witnesses told AFP that hundreds of people sheltering at Gaza City's Al-Rantisi hospital fled on instruction from the Israeli military, which was surrounding it with armoured vehicles.AFPTV footage showed a fireball and smoke rising over the city at dawn. Early Friday sounds of apparent gunfire and explosions could be heard.As the fighting raged in Gaza, air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, while Hamas's military wing said it targeted the Israeli commercial hub with rockets. There were no immediate reports of casualties.The United Nations called for an end to the "carnage" in Gaza, saying "razing entire neighbourhoods to the ground is not an answer for the egregious crimes committed by Hamas"."To the contrary, it is creating a new generation of aggrieved Palestinians who are likely to continue the cycle of violence.The carnage simply must stop," Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations' agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, wrote in an opinion piece.The war in the densely populated coastal territory, which is effectively sealed off, has prompted repeated calls for a ceasefire to protect civilian lives and allow in more humanitarian aid.Tens of thousands of people have fled to the south of the territory in recent days, often on foot and with only the things the could carry. "Enough destruction, there's nothing left.We need a truce to see what will later happen to us, a truce to bring medicine or aid to the hospitals," said Mohammed Khader, who was displaced in Rafah. �AFP