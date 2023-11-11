Legal action to be taken against saboteurs: AC DMP

Some 64 buses were set on fire in the capital from October 28 to November 9, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).Sixty-four cases have, so far, been filed with different police stations in the capital in connection with the arson attacks.DMP Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Operations) Khandaker Mahid Uddin informed at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre in the capital on Friday.He said 12 people were caught red-handed by people and police while trying to set the fires. Some of them got on the bus as passengers.Police also seized petrol, gunpowder, matches, cotton, old clothes, among other items from the possession of the arrested. A "miscreant" died in Mohammadpur while setting a fire and escaping the scene, he said.A youth named Naeem, 22, died in a fire set by arsonists on October 29 around 3:30am. Another youth named Rabiul Islam, 25, was burnt. Both were helpers of the Asim Paribahan bus."We request everyone that if there is a peaceful political programme then DMP will do whatever is necessary as part of professionalism and responsibility.But if anyone sabotages and sets fire to people, then the DMP will make utmost efforts for their safety as well as take legal action."He said politics should be for people. But those who get involved in destructive activities are being asked not to repeat it.Mahid Uddin said, "We saw such culprits (arsonists) were given responsibility from several spots and they indiscriminately carried out subversive activities."He requested all not to do anything destructive in the name of political programmes as the countrywide-blockade was again called for November 12 and 13.DMP is positive, sensitive and determined to ensure security about any political programme, he said, adding that they are trying to do the work with sincerity.Terming killing of a bus helper by burning as ruthless he said the miscreants recently set buses on fire after getting on in the guise of passengers and fled away.The people involved in the incidents of arson were detained from 12 spots of the Dhaka city, he said, adding that awareness and cooperation from stakeholders especially those involved in transport are expected for the safety of people.