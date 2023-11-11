RMG workers continue to agitate for wage hike

The readymade garment (RMG) workers staged demonstrations in front of the National Press Club on Friday noon, rejecting the government-fixed minimum wage of Tk 12,500.Under different organisations and alliances, they demanded that the authorities raise the minimum wage to at least Tk 23,000 and ensure justice to the workers who were killed during the ongoing protest.During the demonstrations, they also claimed that three of their coworkers lost their lives during the movement and demanded justice for those involved in the killing incidents.Leaders and activists from various workers' organisations brought out processions from Kadam Foara intersection near the press club around 11:00am and marched up to Topkhana Road.Later, they staged a demonstration in front of the press club, emphasising their demand for a minimum salary of Tk 23,000.The Garments Sramik Front brought out a procession from Paltan intersection around 10:45am and held a rally in front of the press club.The front's President Khalequzzaman Lipon and Secretary Selim Mahmud, among others, addressed the rally and urged the authorities to hike the wage.Later, another organisation -- Bangladesh OSK Garments and Textile Sramik Federation -- brought out a procession from the Purana Paltan area around 11:00am and held a rally in front of the press club.Mohammad Yasin and Prakash Dutta, President and Secretary of the organisation, were present on the occasion. They all rejected the government-declared minimum wage.Meanwhile, the Sramik Federation held a rally on the press club premises and demanded a minimum wage of Tk 25,000 for the RMG workers.Its leaders alleged that when the workers were protesting for their just wage, the government took the owners' side and opened fire on the protesters. The workers demanded a fair wage in exchange for their labour, but received bullets.They demanded justice for three fellow workers - Anjuara, Rasel, and Imran - who died during the protest.The Garments Sramik Andolan, an alliance of 11 workers organisations, took positions before the nearby traffic police box around 11:15am as the press club premises were preoccupied by other organisations.Later, they held a separate rally on the press club premises, demanding justice for the deceased workers and a wage hike.Earlier on November 7, the government announced Tk 12,500 as the minimum wage for the RMG workers.On October 21, the workers demanded that their minimum wage be increased from the existing Tk 8,000 to Tk 20,390 while the owners have proposed to increase it to Tk 10,400.The garment workers in the capital and its adjoining areas have been staging demonstrations, pressing home their demand for a minimum wage of Tk 23,000.