Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 November, 2023, 2:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US looks to deepen ties with BD

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

The United States wants to deepen their relationship and partnership with Bangladesh as they eye a number of areas to work together.

"Last year we celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations with Bangladesh, and of course this is a country that we're looking to continue to deepen our relationships and partnerships with," Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel told reporters at a regular media briefing on November 9.

He said there continues to be a number of areas, including trade, cooperation in the climate space, security space, and where that potential exists.

Patel said they do not support a particular government, political party, or candidate in any country.

"In areas where there are elections ongoing, - our goal and intent is for these elections to take place in a free and fair way that respects the will of the people of that country," he said.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Delay in DPP approval, delays construction
Dengue claims 11 more lives in 24hrs
Deadly strike hits Gaza hospital, 13 dead
Indian capital gets a breather as rain brings respite from smog
Legal action to be taken against saboteurs: AC DMP
RMG workers continue to agitate for wage hike
US looks to deepen ties with BD
Tigresses seal ODI title too against Pakistan


Latest News
Few believe election in Bangladesh will be free, fair: Guardian
Tourist hub Cox's Bazar is set to welcome PM tomorrow
Man held with firearms, drugs in Mymensingh
Two held with 30-kg hemp in Pabna
PM to open first-ever Matarbari deep seaport channel Saturday
Tourist boat set ablaze in Rangamati
South Africa seal 5-wicket win over Afghanistan
BGB recovers 2.10 lakh Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket for breaching obligations
Around 1200 BNP-Jamaat men sued in Sylhet
Most Read News
AR Rahman criticised for his version of Kazi Nazrul Islam's patriotic song
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
Last consignment of uranium reaches Rooppur nuke power plant
PM to open Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar rail line Saturday
Final batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
437 killed in road accidents in October
South Africa vs Afghanistan match prediction - Who will win?
Israel to begin daily four-hour ‘pauses’ in fighting in Gaza: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft