US looks to deepen ties with BD

The United States wants to deepen their relationship and partnership with Bangladesh as they eye a number of areas to work together."Last year we celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations with Bangladesh, and of course this is a country that we're looking to continue to deepen our relationships and partnerships with," Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel told reporters at a regular media briefing on November 9.He said there continues to be a number of areas, including trade, cooperation in the climate space, security space, and where that potential exists.Patel said they do not support a particular government, political party, or candidate in any country."In areas where there are elections ongoing, - our goal and intent is for these elections to take place in a free and fair way that respects the will of the people of that country," he said. �UNB