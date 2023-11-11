Video
Tigresses seal ODI title too against Pakistan

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Sports Reporter

Tigresses seal ODI title too against Pakistan

Tigresses seal ODI title too against Pakistan

Despite losing the series starter, Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team lifted the trophy of the three-match WODI series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur beating their Pakistan counterparts in the series decider on Friday.

Winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat first and posted a mediocre total of 166 runs on the board losing nine wickets ridding on Sidra Ameen's 84-run unbeaten knock.

The opener batted all through the innings without having any support from the other end.

Despite having a 65-run brilliant opening partnership between Sidra and Sadaf Shamas, Pakistan failed to post a defendable total as none of their batters could contribute with the bat and Shamas's 31 was their second-best individual score while Muneeba Ali's 14 and Diana Baig's 11 were among the visiting whiffers to reach two-digit figures.

Nahida Akter bagged three wickets for Bangladesh spending 26 runs while Rabeya Khan notched two. Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter, and Fahima got one wicket apiece.

Hurrying a 167-run target, the Bangladesh openers' record partnership made the chase ordinary.  Fargana Hoque Pinky and Murshida Khatun stood 125-run partnership, which is the highest opening partnership for Bangladesh in a WODI and second highest any wicket partnership.

A 127-run 3rd wicket's joint venture between Sharmin Akter Supta and Rumana Ahmed against South Africa in 2017, is still the highest-ever partnership for the Tigresses in the format.

Pinky, the leading run-getter in the format for Bangladesh, hoarded 62 runs with five boundaries. It's the 9th ODI fifty for the stalwart.

She is the only girl in red and green to have an ODI century. Murshida conversely, got out on 54, which is her maiden ODI half-century.

However, Bangladesh lost the wickets of both the set batters, followed by Fahima Khatun within seven balls as Fahima became run-out without facing a ball.

But skipper Nigar Sultana Joty (18) and Sobhana Mostary (19) did the rest to berth Bangladesh to the winning post. Bangladesh reached 167 for three with 26 balls remaining.

Nashra Sandhu was the lone Pakistani bowler to become successful on the day, who picked up two wickets for 27 runs.

Pinky of Bangladesh was adjudged the Player of the Match for her brilliant knock and her compatriot Nahida Akter was named the Player of the Series for her accumulated seven wickets.

Earlier, Bangladesh conceded a five-wicket defeat in the first match of the series but they equalized winning the following match, which is the first ever and only Super Over in the history of a Women's ODI.

With this victory, the Tigresses soared at 6th on the points table of the ICC Women's Championship 2022/25.

The Tigresses also clinched the title of the three-match WT20i series 2-1 against the same rival before the ODI competitions took place.






