Saturday, 11 November, 2023
CEC urges officials to ensure a 'visibly transparent' election

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal urged Election Commission (EC) officials on Friday to ensure transparency and make the election process visible to the people as soon as possible.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day training programme for divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and regional election officers at the Electoral Training Institute in the capital, he emphasized the significance of organizing a free, fair, and peaceful election.
CEC Awal said "The excitement surrounding the upcoming general election expected to be held in January next year, not only among the people of Bangladesh but also in various countries."

He stressed that the freedom of voters should not be disrupted, considering the election as the life of democracy.

Addressing the officials, the CEC emphasized the Election Commission's role in ensuring transparency, stating, "The main task of the Election Commission is to make the election process as visible as possible. If we can ensure transparency in elections, propaganda will be eliminated automatically."

He urged everyone to perform their duties properly and contribute to organizing a free, fair, and peaceful election. Awal emphasized the responsibility of district commissioners and superintendents of police in the voting process, emphasizing that power should be used responsibly in the discharge of duty.

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman, speaking at the programme, mentioned that the commission is likely to announce the schedule for the 12th parliamentary polls by the following week.

The training programme is part of the preparation for the national election scheduled for early next year. The current parliament's tenure is set to expire on January 29, and the constitution mandates holding the national election within the last 90 days of a parliament's tenure.




Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
