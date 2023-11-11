India terms BD's polls 'internal matter'

India has made it clear once again that the election in Bangladesh is Dhaka's internal matter and it is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their future."We did discuss very extensively regional issues and so far as Bangladesh is concerned, we shared our perspective very clearly," Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters in a media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, after the 5th Annual India-United States 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.The 2+2 meetings signify the participation of two high-level representatives, usually ministers holding the Foreign and Defence portfolios, from the two countries.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were the principal participants from the US side.During the media briefing, there was a question asked on whether Bangladesh was discussed during the 2+2 Dialogue.The Indian Foreign Secretary said it is not for India to comment on the policy of a third country. He said as a close friend and partner of Bangladesh, India respects the democratic process in Bangladesh and will continue to support the country's vision of a stable, peaceful and progressive nation.Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, also told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday that India has said they will continue to support Bangladesh's vision of a "stable, peaceful and progressive" nation."It is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their own future. As a close friend and partner, we respect the democratic process in Bangladesh," he said.While asked about arrests and jailing of opposition leaders in Bangladesh, he said the "characterisation" of all of these elements is "your words, not mine.""Crackdown, jailed opposition leader, etc. are your interpretation. Please don't ascribe them to me," the spokesperson conveyed to the reporter who asked the Bangladesh related questions.He said that they do not want to comment on the policy of any third country. "Elections in Bangladesh, as I have said, are a domestic matter for them," he added. �UNB