Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 November, 2023, 2:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM orders action against AL leader who threatened US ambassador

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to take measures against the individual who has threatened a foreign diplomat through his public speech.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam confirmed it on Friday.

He said Bangladesh respects all norms and responsibilities related to diplomatic relations and expects full reciprocity.

The prime minister issued the directives while charing the AL central committee meeting on Thursday evening.

Earlier, the United States said they expect the host government of any country to take all appropriate measures to maintain the safety and security of their personnel and facilities.

"Safety and security of our diplomatic personnel and our diplomatic facilities is of utmost importance. I think such kind of violent rhetoric is deeply unhelpful," said Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel when asked about the remarks made by a local union-level Awami League leader Mujibul Haque Chowdhury.

Patel also referred to the country's obligations under the Vienna Convention and the diplomatic conventions that exist under that.

Awami League lawmaker Mohammad A Arafat said even though the district Awami League usually warns any union-level leader for any wrongdoing, in this case, the central Awami League will show-cause and warn Mujibul Haque.

"There is no doubt that the government of Bangladesh will take all appropriate measures to maintain the safety and security of the diplomats, their personnel, and their facilities in line with the country's obligations under the Vienna Convention and the diplomatic conventions," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Union-level Awami League leader Mujibul in one of his public speeches, threatened to "beat" US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

"Union is the lowest tier of the party, and thousands of people from that level say many things every day that we don't pay much attention to.

The Awami League is also not a regimented party; therefore, the grassroots leaders enjoy freedom of speech," Arafat said.

"But in this particular case, I condemn the obnoxious statement made by the union-level leader of the Awami League. I would like to urge all the lowest-tier AL leaders to exercise caution and not violate any diplomatic etiquette," he added.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Delay in DPP approval, delays construction
Dengue claims 11 more lives in 24hrs
Deadly strike hits Gaza hospital, 13 dead
Indian capital gets a breather as rain brings respite from smog
Legal action to be taken against saboteurs: AC DMP
RMG workers continue to agitate for wage hike
US looks to deepen ties with BD
Tigresses seal ODI title too against Pakistan


Latest News
Few believe election in Bangladesh will be free, fair: Guardian
Tourist hub Cox's Bazar is set to welcome PM tomorrow
Man held with firearms, drugs in Mymensingh
Two held with 30-kg hemp in Pabna
PM to open first-ever Matarbari deep seaport channel Saturday
Tourist boat set ablaze in Rangamati
South Africa seal 5-wicket win over Afghanistan
BGB recovers 2.10 lakh Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket for breaching obligations
Around 1200 BNP-Jamaat men sued in Sylhet
Most Read News
AR Rahman criticised for his version of Kazi Nazrul Islam's patriotic song
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
Last consignment of uranium reaches Rooppur nuke power plant
PM to open Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar rail line Saturday
Final batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
437 killed in road accidents in October
South Africa vs Afghanistan match prediction - Who will win?
Israel to begin daily four-hour ‘pauses’ in fighting in Gaza: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft