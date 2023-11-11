PM opens 15 mega projects today

Lay foundation stones of 4 others in Cox's Bazar, adresses a public meeting at Matarbari





CHATTOGRAM, Nov 10: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 15 projects and lay the foundation stones of four other projects in the district of Cox's Bazar involving an amount of Tk 88,000 crore on Saturday.She will address a public meeting at 2:30pm at Matarbari in Moheshkhali.On Saturday morning, the Prime Minister will open the iconic oyster-shaped railway station in the Hajipara area of Jhelongja Union.The mega projects include, 101 km long Dohazari to Cox's Bazar rail line, Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project, and Matarbari Deep Sea Port Channel.Besides, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Bridge over Bakkhali River, Connecting Kutubdia Island to National Grid through Submarine Cable,Ukhiya Waste to Power Generation Project, Technical Training Centre in Ramu Upazila, expansion and development work of Chakaria Bir Mukti Joddha Shaheed Abdul Hamid Municipal Bus Terminal, Kutubdia Thanda Chowkidar Para RCC Girder Bridge, Gorakghata-Shaplapur Janatabazar Road in Maheshkhali, land filling of Water Development Board under Airport Development Project, Dam Construction Project, Eidgaon Jahanara Girls High School, Moheshkhali Yunuskhali High School, Ukhiya Ratna and Morichya Palong High School academic buildings.Apart from these, Sheikh Hasina will lay foundation stones of the First Terminal of Matarbari Deep Sea Port Channel, Teknaf Multipurpose Disaster Resilient Shelter cum Isolation Centre, RCC Girder Bridge Construction on Nanda Khali Road in Ramu, and Building Construction Project under Cub Scouting Expansion Scheme in District Primary Schools.Meanwhile, the sea beach town of Cox's Bazar wears a festive look for arrival of the Prime Minister coupled with the opening of mega projects such as first-ever rail line, Iconic Rail Station, Matarbari Power Plant and Matarbari deep sea port. Those projects will certainly turn the fate of the people of this locality.The sea beach town has now been adorned with banners, festoons, and billboards to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday .The dreams of the people of Cox's Bazar of a train from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar through the Southern part of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar district since the past British regime came to reality.Since then millions of people Chattogram and Cox's Bazar have been dreaming of train service. At last the dreams of train have now been implemented by the present Awami League government.Excitement and much enthusiasm gripped the people of those localities on seeing the much expected train at the Staion of the Cox's Bazar Iconic Station. Ten years in the making, the dream of a rail link between Cox's Bazar and Chattogram have now been implemented.According to schedule of Bangladesh Railway, one train starting from Dhaka at 10:30pm will reach Cox's Bazar at 6:40am with stopover at Airport and Chattogram Station.Then the same train starting from Cox's Bazar at 1:00pm will reach Dhaka at 9:10pm.The services will run with high-quality coaches for tourists in Cox's Bazar. A new project has been taken to implement this and 54 coaches will be purchased under this project, which is designed with wide windows, sources said.The project includes eight stations along the 101-km railway line at Satkania, Lohagara, Chakaria, Dulahazara, Eidgaon, Ramu and Cox's Bazar Sadar.A spectacular iconic railway station has been constructed on 29 acres of land in the Hajipara area of Jhelongja Union, seven kilometres north-east of Cox's Bazar Sadar.The station has been modelled after a beach oyster. The area of the six-storey station building is 182,000 square feet.Three platforms of 650 metres in length and 12 meters in width have been constructed near the iconic building. At least 46,000 people can travel through this station a day.Meanwhile, the first unit of the Matarbari plant implemented by the Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Ltd (CPGCBL) on 1,608 acres of land between Matarbari and Dhalghata Union, an isolated island of Maheshkhali Upazila will go into operation with the opening by the Prime Minister.The cost of the Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power project was approved in 2014 was estimated at Tk 35,984 crore.The revised cost of the project is estimated at Tk 51,854.88 crore now. The majority of the cost is being provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).According to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) sources, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Matarbari Port Channel that was handed over by the CPGCL. Moreover, she will lay the foundation stone of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port on the same day.The CPGCBL had constructed the jetty 350m wide, 18m deep along with 14km long channel or inlet for handling of their machineries for construction of Super critical power plant.The CPA provides all assistance including berthing of ships at the jetty of the power plant. Coal is then unloaded from the ship through a conveyor belt using state-of-the-art technology.Coal discharging from a mother vessel usually takes at least four days.The Matarbari Deep Sea Port Development Project is being implemented with the financing of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).At the port, mother vessels with more than 16-metre draft will be able to berth. Currently at the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with 10 metre draft can take berth.The container vessel with only 2800 TEUs of container can berth at the CPA jetties. At the deep-sea port, the vessels carrying more than 8000 TEUs of container will be able to berth.The first phase of the deep-sea port at Matarbari is expected to be completed by the middle of 2026 having one multipurpose and one container terminal.After inauguration of those projects, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a public meeting in Moheshkhali on November 11, with the District Awami League striving to make this meeting a public spectacle by the sea.