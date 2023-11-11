BNP, its allies behind garment workers’ protest: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday accused BNP and its allies of instigating garment factory workers' protests."Most of the demands put forward by garment workers have been resolved. Workers will come forward to solve the rest. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is monitoring the matter," Quader said while addressing a joint meeting at the Awami League's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Friday morning.He urged the workers not to be misled by the provocation and rumours of BNP and its allies and return to work."If you are misled, both the country and individuals stand to incur losses," Quader, also the road and bridges minister, said adding, "Those who are disseminating rumours will suffer no harm."In his opening remarks at the joint meeting, the Awami League general secretary said the violence perpetrated by BNP and its allies in the name of movement must be prevented at all cost and to maintain a safe environment for the upcoming national election."We have to remember that we are moving against the hostile currents of dissent. Today, anti-government conspiracies are going on in different ways, anti-government activities are going on at home and abroad," said Quader.The AL general secretary said BNP's October 28 movement to remove Sheikh Hasina from power has failed."Nowe they have started moving in an unusual direction. Their old political habits of committing violence and arson has returned. They are making every effort to remove Sheikh Hasina from power," said Quader.Awami League's Joint General Secretaries Hasan Mahmud, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Mirza Azam, Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, among others, were present at the meeting. �UNB